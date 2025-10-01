Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Luxoft ranges from €64.3K per year for L2 to €86.5K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €75.1K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€64.3K
€64.3K
€0
€0
L3
€71.4K
€71.4K
€0
€0
L4
€86.5K
€86.5K
€0
€0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
