Software Engineer compensation in Egypt at Luxoft totals EGP 1.23M per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Egypt package totals EGP 1.23M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
L2
EGP 1.23M
EGP 1.2M
EGP 0
EGP 28.7K
L3
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
L4
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
