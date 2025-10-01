Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Luxoft ranges from CA$94.7K per year for L2 to CA$109K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$95.7K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$94.7K
CA$94.7K
CA$0
CA$0
L3
CA$109K
CA$109K
CA$0
CA$0
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***