Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria at Luxoft ranges from BGN 105K per year for L3 to BGN 114K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Bulgaria package totals BGN 101K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
