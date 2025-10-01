Luxoft Software Engineer Salaries in Bulgaria

Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria at Luxoft ranges from BGN 105K per year for L3 to BGN 114K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Bulgaria package totals BGN 101K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) BGN -- BGN -- BGN -- BGN -- L2 Regular Software Engineer BGN -- BGN -- BGN -- BGN -- L3 Senior Software Engineer BGN 105K BGN 105K BGN 0 BGN 0 L4 Lead Software Engineer BGN 114K BGN 114K BGN 0 BGN 0 View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

