Company Directory
Lutron Electronics
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lutron Electronics Salaries

Lutron Electronics's salary ranges from $59,292 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $130,650 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lutron Electronics. Last updated: 10/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $107K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$117K
Data Scientist
$116K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Electrical Engineer
$91.8K
Hardware Engineer
$97.7K
Marketing
$59.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$112K
Product Designer
$131K
Sales
$59.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lutron Electronics is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lutron Electronics is $106,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lutron Electronics

Related Companies

  • SkySpecs
  • Cox Enterprises
  • Crestron
  • Molex
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems
  • See all companies →

Other Resources