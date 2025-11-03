Company Directory
Luminance
Luminance Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Luminance totals £69K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luminance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Total per annum
£69K
Level
Senior
Base salary
£69K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Luminance in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £73,934. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luminance for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £68,986.

