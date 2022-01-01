Company Directory
lululemon
lululemon Salaries

lululemon's salary ranges from $39,800 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $341,700 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of lululemon. Last updated: 11/26/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $108K
Project Manager
Median $86.9K

Data Analyst
Median $80.2K
Data Scientist
Median $82.2K
Solution Architect
Median $144K
Business Analyst
$89.6K
Data Science Manager
$180K
Financial Analyst
$72K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Marketing Operations
$60.5K
Product Designer
$101K
Programme Manager
$181K
Recruiter
$66.5K
Sales
$39.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$342K
Technical Program Manager
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at lululemon is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $341,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at lululemon is $97,234.

Other Resources

