luizalabs Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package at luizalabs totals R$151K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for luizalabs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
luizalabs
iOS Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per annum
R$151K
Level
Senior iOS Engineer
Base salary
R$151K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at luizalabs?

R$880K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at luizalabs in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of R$229,862. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at luizalabs for the Software Engineer role in Greater Sao Paulo is R$151,148.

