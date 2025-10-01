Software Engineer compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area at Lucid ranges from $99.9K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $126K per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area package totals $99.9K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Lucid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$99.9K
$96.5K
$0
$3.4K
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$118K
$4.3K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lucid, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
