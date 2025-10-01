Mechanical Engineer compensation in Greater Taipei Area at Logitech ranges from NT$1.74M per year for I3 to NT$2.57M per year for I4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Taipei Area package totals NT$1.81M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Logitech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
I1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
I2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
I3
NT$1.74M
NT$1.54M
NT$39.8K
NT$163K
I4
NT$2.57M
NT$2.27M
NT$102K
NT$200K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Logitech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)