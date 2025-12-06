Company Directory
Logitech
Logitech Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Logitech ranges from NT$1.68M per year for I3 to NT$2.48M per year for I4. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.74M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Logitech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Logitech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Logitech in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,092,238. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Logitech for the Mechanical Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$2,102,334.

