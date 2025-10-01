Company Directory
Logitech
Logitech Industrial Designer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Industrial Designer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Logitech totals $133K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Logitech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
Logitech
Senior Industrial Designer
Newark, CA
Total per annum
$133K
Level
I3
Base salary
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$1.2K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
9 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Logitech?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Logitech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Industrial Designer at Logitech in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $239,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Logitech for the Industrial Designer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $133,200.

Other Resources