Loggi
Loggi Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package at Loggi totals R$152K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Loggi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
Loggi
Software Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per annum
R$152K
Level
L3
Base salary
R$152K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Loggi?

R$880K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Loggi in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of R$302,208. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loggi for the Software Engineer role in Greater Sao Paulo is R$162,485.

