Loadsmart
Loadsmart Salaries

Loadsmart's salary ranges from $38,921 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $88,094 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Loadsmart. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $71.9K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $88.1K
Data Scientist
$60.3K

Product Designer
$38.9K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Loadsmart, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Loadsmart is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $88,094. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loadsmart is $66,098.

