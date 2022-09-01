Company Directory
LKQ
Work Here? Claim Your Company

LKQ Salaries

LKQ's salary ranges from $57,486 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $102,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LKQ. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $102K
Business Analyst
$57.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$72.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Jukumu linalolipa zaidi lililoripotiwa katika LKQ ni Mhandisi wa Programu na ujira wa jumla wa kila mwaka wa $102,000. Hii ni pamoja na mshahara wa msingi pamoja na fidia yoyote ya hisa na bonasi.
Ujira wa kati wa jumla wa kila mwaka ulioripotiwa katika LKQ ni $72,271.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LKQ

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Square
  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies →

Other Resources