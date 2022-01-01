Company Directory
LivePerson
Work Here? Claim Your Company

LivePerson Salaries

LivePerson's salary ranges from $24,097 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in India at the low-end to $402,000 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LivePerson. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $86.9K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $184K
Technical Program Manager
Median $400K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Product Designer
Median $132K
Administrative Assistant
$24.1K
Business Analyst
$54.8K
Customer Service
$137K
Data Analyst
$62.4K
Data Science Manager
$235K
Data Scientist
Median $142K
Human Resources
$143K
Information Technologist (IT)
$252K
Marketing
$120K
Product Manager
$132K
Program Manager
$201K
Project Manager
$402K
Recruiter
$166K
Solution Architect
$135K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LivePerson is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LivePerson is $139,395.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LivePerson

Related Companies

  • Qualtrics
  • VMware
  • DigitalOcean
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • See all companies →

Other Resources