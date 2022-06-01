Company Directory
Liberty Tax
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Liberty Tax Salaries

Liberty Tax's salary ranges from $26,388 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Canada at the low-end to $51,000 for a Business Operations Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Liberty Tax. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$26.4K
Administrative Assistant
$31.4K
Business Operations Manager
$51K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Information Technologist (IT)
$36.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Liberty Tax is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $51,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Liberty Tax is $34,024.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Liberty Tax

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies →

Other Resources