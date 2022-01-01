Company Directory
Levi's
Levi's Salaries

Levi's's salary ranges from $25,761 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in United Kingdom at the low-end to $211,050 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Levi's. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Accountant
$155K
Data Scientist
$51.6K
Marketing
$71.4K

Product Designer
$151K
Product Manager
$211K
Software Engineer
$36.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$70.7K
Venture Capitalist
$25.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Levi's is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Levi's is $71,011.

