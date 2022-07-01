LevelTen Energy Salaries

Company Directory
LevelTen Energy's salary ranges from $222,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $241,200 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LevelTen Energy. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $222K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
$239K
Technical Program Manager
$241K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LevelTen Energy is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LevelTen Energy is $238,800.

