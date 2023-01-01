Level Home Salaries

Company Directory
Level Home's salary ranges from $47,463 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Canada at the low-end to $220,500 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Level Home. Last updated: 11/27/2025

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Product Manager
$221K
Project Manager
$47.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Level Home, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Level Home is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Level Home is $179,875.

