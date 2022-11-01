Company Directory
Lessen
Lessen Salaries

Lessen's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $298,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lessen. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $125K
Business Analyst
$129K
Product Designer
$119K

Product Manager
$177K
Software Engineering Manager
$299K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lessen is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lessen is $129,350.

