Leroy Merlin
Leroy Merlin Salaries

Leroy Merlin's salary ranges from $13,127 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Spain at the low-end to $114,425 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Leroy Merlin. Last updated: 8/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $35.1K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $77.4K
Data Science Manager
$27.6K

Data Scientist
$16.1K
Product Designer
$114K
Sales
$13.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$104K
Technical Programme Manager
$53.4K
Venture Capitalist
$20.8K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Leroy Merlin is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leroy Merlin is $35,087.

