Company Directory
Lenta
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Lenta Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Russia at Lenta ranges from RUB 907K to RUB 1.32M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Lenta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025

Average Total Compensation

$13.4K - $15.3K
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
$11.7K$13.4K$15.3K$17K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Analyst submissions at Lenta to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Lenta?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Lenta in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 1,321,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lenta for the Business Analyst role in Russia is RUB 907,246.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lenta

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Tesla
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lenta/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.