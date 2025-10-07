Company Directory
Leidos
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Research Scientist

  • Northern Virginia Washington DC

Leidos Research Scientist Salaries in Northern Virginia Washington DC

Research Scientist compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC at Leidos totals $91.5K per year for T2. The median yearly compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package totals $94K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Average Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$91.5K
$91.5K
$0
$0
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Leidos?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Leidos in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leidos for the Research Scientist role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $94,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Leidos

Related Companies

  • Wipro
  • Change Healthcare
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Maximus
  • EPAM Systems
  • See all companies →

Other Resources