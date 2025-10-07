Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Leidos ranges from $84.4K per year for T1 to $233K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $98K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
$84.4K
$83.7K
$86
$621
T2
$97.1K
$96.7K
$350
$0
T3
$108K
$108K
$0
$0
T4
$132K
$131K
$0
$1.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
