Leica Geosystems Salaries

Leica Geosystems's salary ranges from $45,188 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Spain at the low-end to $120,142 for a Hardware Engineer in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Leica Geosystems. Last updated: 9/8/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $116K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
$120K
Human Resources
$45.2K

Product Manager
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Leica Geosystems is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,142. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leica Geosystems is $112,185.

