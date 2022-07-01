Company Directory
Leia Salaries

Leia's salary ranges from $98,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Ukraine at the low-end to $228,850 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $165K
Data Scientist
$98K
Technical Program Manager
$229K

The highest paying role reported at Leia is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leia is $165,000.

