LeasePlan Salaries

LeasePlan's salary ranges from $10,235 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Greece at the low-end to $159,100 for a Software Engineering Manager in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LeasePlan. Last updated: 9/8/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $90.6K
Business Analyst
$68.6K
Data Analyst
$70.4K

Data Scientist
$10.2K
Product Designer
$87K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$111K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$122K
FAQ

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في LeasePlan هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $159,100. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في LeasePlan هو $88,797.

