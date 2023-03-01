Leapwork Salaries

Company Directory
Leapwork's salary ranges from $77,028 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Denmark at the low-end to $134,712 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Leapwork. Last updated: 8/12/2025

Product Designer
$77.5K
Product Manager
$78K
Sales
$135K

Software Engineer
$77K
FAQs

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Leapwork er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $134,712. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Leapwork er $77,748.

