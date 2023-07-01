Leapfin Salaries

Company Directory
Leapfin
Leapfin's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $195,975 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Leapfin. Last updated: 9/14/2025

$160K

Marketing
$196K
Product Manager
$126K
Sales
$101K

Software Engineer
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Leapfin is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leapfin is $122,513.

