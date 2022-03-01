LeanIX Salaries

Company Directory
LeanIX's salary ranges from $57,897 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $101,654 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LeanIX. Last updated: 9/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $69.4K
Management Consultant
Median $102K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.3K

Product Designer
$57.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LeanIX is Management Consultant with a yearly total compensation of $101,654. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LeanIX is $69,396.

