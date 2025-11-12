Company Directory
Lead Bank
Lead Bank Backend Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Lead Bank totals $193K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Lead Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lead Bank
Software Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per annum
$193K
Level
L4
Base salary
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$7.8K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Lead Bank?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Lead Bank in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $217,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lead Bank for the Backend Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $185,000.

