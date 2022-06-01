Company Directory
Lansweeper
Lansweeper Salaries

Lansweeper's salary ranges from $67,595 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Belgium at the low-end to $120,600 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lansweeper. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Product Manager
$67.6K
Program Manager
$121K
Sales
$101K

Software Engineer
$85.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lansweeper is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lansweeper is $93,072.

