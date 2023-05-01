Company Directory
Landsteiner Scientific
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Landsteiner Scientific that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Landsteiner Scientific is a Mexican pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development, production, and commercialization of high-quality, safe, effective, and affordable generic drugs. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, they have a portfolio of over 80 products in 15 therapeutic areas, produced in two state-of-the-art pharmaceutical plants. They distribute and sell their products in various channels, including private distributors, chain pharmacies, and public health institutions. They have over 1000 employees who work together based on values such as ethics, respect, honesty, and professionalism. Their mission is to contribute to people's well-being through the ethical and professional development of innovative and high-quality medicines.

    http://www.landsteiner.com
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    751
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Landsteiner Scientific

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • Google
    • Apple
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources