Landmark Group Product Manager Salaries in Greater Dubai Area

The median Product Manager compensation in Greater Dubai Area package at Landmark Group totals AED 636K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Landmark Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Landmark Group
Product Manager
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per annum
AED 636K
Level
-
Base salary
AED 636K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
12 Years
What are the career levels at Landmark Group?

AED 588K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Landmark Group in Greater Dubai Area sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 736,007. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Landmark Group for the Product Manager role in Greater Dubai Area is AED 666,995.

