Lambda Salaries

Lambda's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $301,500 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lambda. Last updated: 10/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $270K
Marketing
$251K
Marketing Operations
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Manager
$245K
Sales
$302K
Solution Architect
$231K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lambda is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lambda is $248,010.

Other Resources