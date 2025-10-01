Company Directory
Lam Research
Lam Research Product Designer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Product Designer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Lam Research totals $183K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Lam Research's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lam Research
Product Designer
Fremont, CA
Total per annum
$183K
Level
3
Base salary
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$13.3K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Lam Research?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Lam Research, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Lam Research in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $201,583. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lam Research for the Product Designer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $164,333.

Other Resources