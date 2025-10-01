Company Directory
Lam Research
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

Lam Research Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Lam Research totals ₹2.28M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Lam Research's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lam Research
Mechanical Technical Lead Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹2.28M
Level
L3
Base salary
₹2.07M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹207K
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
13 Years
What are the career levels at Lam Research?

₹13.94M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Lam Research, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



Included Titles

Manufacturing Engineer

Mechatronics Engineer

FAQ

