Company Directory
Lam Research
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Electrical Engineer

  • All Electrical Engineer Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Lam Research Electrical Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Lam Research's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$120K - $140K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$104K$120K$140K$149K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Electrical Engineer submission at Lam Research to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Lam Research, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Electrical Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at Lam Research in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $148,941. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lam Research for the Electrical Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $104,386.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lam Research

Related Companies

  • Applied Materials
  • KLA
  • NetApp
  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • See all companies →

Other Resources