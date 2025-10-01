Company Directory
Lam Research
Lam Research Data Scientist Salaries in India

Last updated: 10/1/2025

₹13.94M

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Lam Research, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Lam Research in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,742,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lam Research for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹3,163,544.

