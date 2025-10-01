View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Lam Research's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Lam Research, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)