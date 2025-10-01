Company Directory
The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hong Kong Area package at Lalamove totals HK$334K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Lalamove's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lalamove
Software Engineer
Hong Kong, HK, Hong Kong (SAR)
Total per annum
HK$334K
Level
L2
Base salary
HK$334K
Stock (/yr)
HK$0
Bonus
HK$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Lalamove?

HK$1.25M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Lalamove in Greater Hong Kong Area sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$3,493,986. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lalamove for the Software Engineer role in Greater Hong Kong Area is HKHK$2,412,249.

