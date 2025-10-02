Company Directory
La Poste
La Poste Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Paris Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Paris Area package at La Poste totals €54.5K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for La Poste's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
La Poste
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per annum
€54.5K
Level
L2
Base salary
€52K
Stock (/yr)
€2.5K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at La Poste?

€142K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at La Poste in Greater Paris Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €69,773. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at La Poste for the Software Engineer role in Greater Paris Area is €51,985.

