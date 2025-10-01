Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Kyndryl totals ₹4.67M per year for Band 9. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Kyndryl's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹4.67M
₹4.57M
₹0
₹101K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
