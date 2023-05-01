Company Directory
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Salaries

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions's salary ranges from $33,830 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $301,500 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Business Development
$302K
Hardware Engineer
$33.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$73.5K

Software Engineer
$89.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions is $81,347.

