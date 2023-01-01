Company Directory
Kohler Salaries

Kohler's salary ranges from $58,800 in total compensation per year for a Programme Manager at the low-end to $170,850 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kohler. Last updated: 11/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $80K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $94.8K
Business Analyst
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data Scientist
$115K
Product Designer
$164K
Product Manager
$139K
Programme Manager
$58.8K
Solution Architect
$144K
Technical Program Manager
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kohler is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kohler is $114,570.

