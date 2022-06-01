Company Directory
Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris Salaries

Kodak Alaris's salary ranges from $62,685 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $120,600 for a Regulatory Affairs at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kodak Alaris. Last updated: 11/25/2025

Hardware Engineer
$62.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$84.6K
Regulatory Affairs
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Software Engineer
Median $100K
The highest paying role reported at Kodak Alaris is Regulatory Affairs at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kodak Alaris is $92,288.

