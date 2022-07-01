Known Salaries

Company Directory
Known's salary ranges from $35,175 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $161,190 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Known. Last updated: 10/22/2025

Data Science Manager
$161K
Data Scientist
$153K
Software Engineer
$35.2K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Known is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $161,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Known is $153,000.

