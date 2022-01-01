Company Directory
Knock
Knock Salaries

Knock's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $153,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Knock. Last updated: 10/22/2025

Software Engineer
Median $153K
Customer Service
$65.3K
Product Manager
$152K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Knock is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Knock is $151,900.

