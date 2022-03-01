Company Directory
Knightscope
Knightscope Salaries

Knightscope's salary ranges from $130,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $231,835 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Knightscope. Last updated: 10/22/2025

Program Manager
$232K
Project Manager
$179K
Software Engineer
Median $130K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Knightscope is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,835. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Knightscope is $178,500.

